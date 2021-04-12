In 3 months, 38 convicted for heinous crimes in Haryana

Thirty eight accused, booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act or for offences such as rape, murder, and under other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, were convicted during the first quarter of 2021 in Haryana.

Different trial courts convicted eight accused in January, 18 in February and 12 accused were brought to justice and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, ranging from five years to life term in March this year.

The court had also imposed a fine, ranging between ₹7,500 and ₹55,000, on the convicted persons, a police spokesperson said.

In January, one convict was awarded life term, two others were sentenced to 20 years in prison, while four were awarded 10-year jail term and one convict was sent to seven years in jail.

During the hearing of cases in February, the trial courts convicted five accused after holding them guilty of rape and molestation and sentenced them to imprisonment ranging from five years to 20 years. One accused was awarded five years’ jail in a kidnapping case and 12 were sentenced to life imprisonment while holding them guilty in murder and dacoity cases, the police said.

Police attributed the impressive conviction rate to effective monitoring of cases and evidence gathering by cops investigating such cases. “Police have not only been arresting the accused immediately after the crime is reported, but also ensuring that all such accused are brought to justice through effective presentation of evidence before the courts concerned,” a police spokesperson said.

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava has been monitoring the functioning of field staff to ensure ‘effective pairvi’ of cases and conviction of the accused. The establishment of fast-track courts is also proving helpful in this direction, the police said.