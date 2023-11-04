In Chandigarh, failed food samples see 13% surge in a year

UT health department’s intensified surveillance to rein in food adulteration has exposed a major spike in failed food samples.

Chandigarh food safety department had drawn 388 legal samples in 2022-23, of which 28 had failed. Similarly, from January 1 till September 30, 2023, the department tested 174 legal samples and found 36 adulterated. (HT File)

Compared to just 7.2% during 2022-23, this year, over 20% of the samples tested for food adulteration have failed — a jump of over 13%.

The food safety department had drawn 388 legal samples in 2022-23, of which 28 had failed. During the same period, the department collected 152 surveillance samples and 13 failed.

Similarly, from January 1 till September 30, 2023, the department tested 174 legal samples and found 36 adulterated. Another 611 surveillance samples revealed 36 failed results.

While surveillance samples are meant for monitoring, survey and research; results of legal samples are used for prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, which has a provision for life imprisonment and/or ₹10 lakh fine for adulteration.

According to the health department, the conviction rate for failed samples is around 99%, as every case of failed sample is sent for legal proceedings and penalised as per law.

The objective of food sampling is to protect public health, detect fraudulent activities, give consumers sufficient information to make safe choices, ensure food standards are maintained, promote fair trade and deter bad practices.

Adulteration most rampant in festive season

Food adulteration is usually most rampant during the festive season, when the sale of sweets increases, say officials. To check this, over the past week, the department has collected 30 samples.

Violators are mostly found adulterating milk with water or starch, mixing palm oil with ghee and mustard oil, and using high-contrast synthetic colours in sweets that can cause health problems.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, emphasised that food business operators should uphold ingredient quality. “It is also crucial to accurately label expiration dates on consumables and consumers should make their purchases only from licensed establishments. If any irregularities are detected, buyers are encouraged to report them to the health department,” she said.

Food safety officer Dr Sukhwinder Singh said, “In view of the festive season, the department held a meeting with the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, dairy associations and sweets manufacturers, who were apprised of the precautionary measures to be taken during festive season.They were directed to maintain proper hygiene in shops and use good quality raw material.”

He added that the department had increased surveillance since May 2023. For increased surveillance in the festive season, five food safety officers were given the target to draw 20 samples of different products, including milk, paneer and khoya, etc.

In case, consumers observe anything abnormal, they can report the matter to the department of food safety and standards, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, or at phone numbers 102 and 0172-275-2128, the officer shared.

The food safety department is also running a Mobile Food Testing Lab, where residents can get consumables tested against a fee of ₹20 per test. The labs are stationed at the civil hospitals in Sector 22, Sector 45 and Manimajra, and civil dispensaries of Sectors 8 and 40 from 9 am till 1 pm.

