In Chandigarh for launches, Amit Shah stays silent on policy matters

On his second visit to the city in the past four months, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated and launched a number of projects, but made no big announcement on long-pending, Chandigarh-specific policy matters.

Unlike his visit in March this year when Shah announced the Union government’s decision to adopt central civil services rules for Chandigarh administration employees, this time around, the visit was marked only by inauguration of recently completed projects.

In the series of inaugural events, Shah flagged-off five electric buses from Punjab Raj Bhavan. With this, the UT administration will be adding 40 more electric buses to the local bus service’s existing fleet of 40 buses.

Shah also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Model High School (GMHS), Mauli Jagran, and virtually inaugurated the school buildings of GMHS, Sector 12, and GMHS, Kishangarh. The three buildings will accommodate 5,100 students in total and are equipped with labs, classrooms and playgrounds.

To address the challenges of malnutrition and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women, Shah also launched the Poshak Laddu scheme and distributed laddus among beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, pregnant women and lactating mothers registered across 450 anganwadi centres in Chandigarh will be provided nutritional laddus.

The home minister also virtually laid the foundation stone of the multi-level parking near the Sector-43 district courts that will house more than 1,300 vehicles. Apart from vehicles of visitors to the courts, it will also accommodate vehicles coming to ISBT-43 and the Chandigarh Judicial Academy.

In his address to the children at GMHS, Mauli Jagran, Shah highlighted the significant aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in addition to motivating students to work hard. Shah also encouraged them to participate in “Har Ghar Tiranga” and promoted the feeling of nationalism among children.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit emphasised on the relevance and need of NEP, and its crucial role in promoting a national consciousness among students. “The focus of education should be on character building in addition to skill development,” he said.

Gathered students remain hungry for hours

Many government school students at the Mauli Jagran event complained that they were asked to assemble in the afternoon, but there was no arrangement for food. Shah arrived around one hour late and children were given refreshments only after the event concluded around 6.30 pm.

Shah meets Sood

Shah also visited the house of Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood in Sector 37 to condole the demise of his mother. Sood’s mother died of cancer a couple of days ago.

Police Command and Control Centre inaugurated

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC) at ICCC Complex, Sector 17.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said PCCC will supervise real-time monitoring of more than 1,000 cameras installed at traffic junctions and important buildings at 285 locations. The system uses artificial intelligence-based advanced video analytics and generates automatic event alerts.

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at the centre for automatic detection of traffic violations has already been implemented. The centre’s Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) monitors real-time traffic conditions of the city to improve signal timing for better traffic flow. It has been installed at 40 junctions.

He said public addressing systems will broadcast real-time information to commuters on the move. Besides, a 24x7 help desk has been established to address citizens’ grievances.

The adviser said these solutions will improve women’s safety in the city, apart from making roads safer by enforcing traffic laws.