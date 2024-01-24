In Chandigarh, Maruti 800 vehicle lifters’ most favourite pick

Never mind the fact that it was launched 40 years ago, the good ol’ Maruti 800, dubbed the car of the masses on its release in the 1980s, clearly seems to be the go-to choice for vehicle lifters as well. Honda City was the second most-preferred choice of crooks, with 86 cars of this model getting stolen during between 2018 and 2023 in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Out of the total 644 different kinds of four-wheelers stolen in the city between 2018 and 2023, a whopping 293 were different cars of Maruti brand, the most popular pick among thieves being Maruti 800s (136) and Zens (67).

Honda City was the second most-preferred choice of crooks, with 86 cars of this model getting stolen during this five-year period.

Besides, thieves also made off with a total of 46 Maruti Suzuki Swifts and 32 Maruti Suzuki Altos. In addition, as many as 13 Toyota Innovas, a multi-utility vehicle, were also stolen.

What makes Maruti 800s, Swifts and Altos an easy steal is their presence in high numbers on roads, say police officials. Due to their popularity, they also sell in big numbers in the second-hand market.

Also, compared to rare vehicles, it’s more difficult to trace popular models, whose registration number and other identification details are also easily changed by thieves, they add.

In comparison, the less sought-after hatchbacks, such as Hyundai’s i10 and i20, and Renault’s Kwid, don’t figure in the list of most stolen cars in Chandigarh, the officials say.

Also, among the 644 vehicles stolen, only two were Thar jeeps and one was a Mercedes.

Although in single digits, the city also witnessed thefts of a tractor, a truck, a van, a mini-truck and a pick-up carrier as well.

“Often, cars are lifted by criminals who use them for a specific crime, before abandoning them. However, the majority of car thieves are those who specialise in lifting and selling them,” says SP (City) Mridul.

Professional car thieves switch out the number plates, and change the chassis and engine numbers to hoodwink the unsuspecting buyers. If not dismantling, they also try to sell such vehicles in second-hand car markets at throwaway prices.

“The older cars are dismantled and their parts are sold off in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as well as faraway Assam, Nepal and Maharashtra,” the SP adds.

According to police, some auto-lifters were found to be wayward teenagers who stole cars for the fun of it. “After taking joyrides in the cars, they abandon them a few hours later,” said a police official.

As per police figures, numbered at 91, forming 14% of the 644 four-wheelers stolen between 2018 and 2023, the maximum were lifted from areas under the Manimajra police station .

Coming in second is the Sector 34 police station, where 87 cases of car theft were registered, followed by the Sector 39 police station, with 81 cars getting stolen from areas under its jurisdiction.

A significant 67 cars were lifted from the jurisdiction of the Sector 36 police station.

In all, 4,270 vehicles of all makes, including four- and two-wheelers, were stolen from various parts of the city in the last five years.

Among them, 1,153, including 131 cars, were stolen in 2023 and only 274 were recovered.

Overall, the Sector 34 police station reported the maximum number of vehicle thefts at 563, followed by Sector 39 police station at 560. As many as 452 vehicles were also lifted from the jurisdiction of the Sector 17 police station. The recovery rate remains a mere 20%.