In Chandigarh, minister Som Parkash terms north Indian states suitable for trade, investments

“Punjab, Chandigarh and north Indian states have suitable atmosphere for trade and investments. There are schemes of Union government to make India self-reliant and for this, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors have been announced to enhance exports,” said Som Parkash, minister of state of commerce and industry, during a conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday. Union minister Som Parkash with others during the CII northern region’s “ Conference on Demystifying Trade and Investment” in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

He added that government has removed 39,000 compliances and decriminalised 183 provisions across 42 Central acts.

CII northern region’s conference on “Demystifying trade and investment” brought together industry leaders, policymakers and experts to deliberate on the role of quality standards in enhancing exports.

Patrick Hébert, consul general, Chandigarh, Consulate General of Canada, said, “India and Canada are among the top 9 trading partners for each other. Our bilateral trade in goods and services has bounced back after the Covid pandemic and is approaching US $23 billion, a record high for India-Canada relations.”

Hébert said that Canadian firms are investing in India, especially in Punjab and Chandigarh, while looking at the growing demands in the region. He said that negotiations are ongoing for a conclusion of the Early Progress Trade Agreement.

Utpal Kumar Acharya, joint DGFT - Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh, announced that post offices will serve as export centres for transactions up to ₹5 lakh, with plans for future expansion.

CII northern region exports task force chairperson Amit Thapar emphasised the need for the manufacturing sector to produce world-class products at world-class prices.

The office bearers of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries (CCI) submitted a memorandum to minister Som Parkash seeking help in reviving the industries in the city. CCI general secretary Arun Goel said, “The industries are being neglected by UT administration and are struggling. Even the MSME scheme is not being implemented properly. We request your intervention to promote trade and investment in.” While assuring help, Parkash said that he will meet UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to discuss the matter.

Minister lays foundation stone of girls’ hostel at FDDI

Mohali Later in the day, the minister laid the foundation stone of the girls’ hostel at Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), Banur. FDDI managing director Arun Kumar Sinha was the guest of honour at the inauguration of the hostel that will accommodate 242 students.

Addressing the gathering, he said that a Punjab will have a good future in shoe and leather-related industries. He emphasised that in today’s time of competition and fashion, product quality is of utmost importance. He added that institutes like FDDI play an important role in bringing Indian products on the global map.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON