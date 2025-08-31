In flood-affected Jammu, private tankers prohibited from independently supplying water

The Jammu district commissioner Dr Rakesh Minhas on Saturday issued an order announcing ex-parte that all private water tankers have been kept at the disposal of Jal Shakti Department with immediate effect. The Jammu district commissioner Dr Rakesh Minhas on Saturday issued an order announcing ex-parte that all private water tankers have been kept at the disposal of Jal Shakti Department with immediate effect. (HT File/ Representational image)

The decision has been taken under Section 163 BNSS, 2023 for regulation and requisitioning of private water tankers in Jammu district.

The order read, “Whereas, floods in Jammu district have disrupted the potable water supply system; whereas, the agencies concerned are working for quick restoration of potable water supply; whereas, it has been observed that private water tankers are operating in an unregulated manner, leading to arbitrary pricing, unequal access, and potential distribution of unsafe water, thereby endangering public health, hygiene, and safety; whereas, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 empowers the District Magistrate to take urgent measures in cases of imminent danger to public health and safety.Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me under the said provision and in the interest of public health and safety, I, Dr Rakesh Minhas, District Magistrate, Jammu, hereby issue the following directions.”

All private water tankers operating within the territorial jurisdiction of District Jammu are hereby restrained from independently supplying or selling water to any household/commercial establishment, with immediate effect.

All such private water tankers are requisitioned by the District Administration, Jammu, and placed at the disposal of the Jal Shakti (PHE) department, Jammu for regulated and equitable water distribution.

The DC also ordered that all private borewells drilled in district Jammu for filling of tankers are hereby requisitioned by the District Administration, Jammu, and placed at the disposal of the Jal Shakti (PHE) department, Jammu with immediate effect.