In further slide, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases drop to 121, lowest in 107 days

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases recorded further dip on Saturday as 121 people tested positive, a first in the past 107 days.

Saturday’s tally was the lowest since February 25 when 114 cases had surfaced. The daily cases were also below 200 for the sixth time in the past seven days and 95% down from the peak of 2,612 on May 10.

On June 10, the tricity had recorded 134 cases after a gap of 100 days. A day later, the number had increased to 169.

On Saturday, Chandigarh led the tally with 58 cases, followed by Mohali with 53 cases, both down from 70 on Friday; while Panchkula reported only 10 infections, lowest since February 28 that also saw the same number of people testing positive.

For the seventh time in June, Panchkula had no casualty, but three people each died in Chandigarh and Mohali.

The Chandigarh residents were a 70-year-old man from Sector 41, a 70-year-old woman from Bapu Dham Colony and a 40-year-old man from Khuda Alisher.

As many as 1,018 people have died in Mohali till date, Chandigarh’s toll is 789 and Panchkula has reported 362 deaths.

On the bright side, the active cases in the tricity receded further, from 1,939 on Friday to 1,653 on Saturday. Mohali has 919 patients under treatment, followed by 540 in Chandigarh and 194 in Panchkula.

The recovery rate continued to remain over 97% across the board, highest in Panchkula at 98%.

In more good news, only 1.02% of the people tested in Panchkula in the past 24 hours tested positive. Mohali’s daily positivity rate was close second at 1.9%, followed by 2.4% in Chandigarh.

On just 10 cases on Saturday, Panchkula’s civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur congratulated the health staff for successful management of the pandemic’s second wave. “Dedication and commitment of the health teams was par excellence. Face masks, social distancing and quick vaccination of priority groups will surely help in minimising the severity of the third wave,” she added.