In HC, Haryana Police blame farmers for Karnal episode

Blaming farmers for August 28 incident in Karnal, the Haryana Police in an affidavit filed in the high court have demanded that farmers be directed not to block highways under the “guise of right to protest”.

The police have also told court that the video wherein the then Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha can be heard instructing cops to “break the heads” of any protester who crossed the barricades was filmed 13km away from the place of lathi charge (Bastara toll plaza) and no policeman from there had joined the force at the toll.

The affidavit was filed by inspector general of police (IGP), Karnal range, Mamta Singh, in response to a plea seeking judicial inquiry and alleging that Sinha’s instructions violated the fundamental rights.

Scores of farmers had sustained injuries in the lathi-charge on August 28 evening after farmers blocked the Ambala-Delhi highway. As the video featuring Sinha went viral, it had resulted in a major controversy and farmers sat on a dharna in Karnal. Subsequently, the state government agreed for a judicial probe.

The police say farmers were supposed to protest in Karnal city on August 28 where chief minister ML Khattar was to attend an event.

However, farmers, around 800 in number, gathered at the toll, which is 13 km away from the city and allegedly surrounded the vehicle of state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar and sat on a dharna.

Authorities tried to pacify the farmers but they did not agree and resorted to stone-pelting, resulting in mild use of force by police upon direction from the duty magistrate.

The police say farmers have been sitting on dharna at the toll plaza for nine months now and only five lanes were operational. There was no major deployment at toll but as the farmers gathered 200 more policemen had to be sent there.

The police also claim that farmers were armed with sticks, iron rods and farm implements.

Two of the petitioners attacked police with ‘kassi’ (spade) and a farmer received head injury when he was trying to attack policeman and fell down. The farmer was given first aid by the same cop, the police have claimed, submitting videos on various incidents of that day.

The police further claimed that only four farmers were injured against 24 policemen and an FIR stand registered; in addition to an SIT probing the matter.

“The petitioners talk about the right to protest but right cannot be enjoyed at the cost of right to freedom of movement and right to life and liberty,” it says, citing various judgments against the blockade of highways and that police acted to follow court orders.

The police have lamented that in recent years there has been a growing trend of blocking highways to pressure authorities.

Since November 2020, the police are facing serious law and order problems due to protest calls at the events of ministers and BJP leaders and to ensure their safety and maintain law and order has become a challenge for the police.

When such protests turn unruly and police are forced to act, the farmers would sit on dharnas and put pressure to get FIR cancelled, it says, adding that 211 FIRs have been registered related to farmers’ protest.