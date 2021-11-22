In Himachal, Covid cases dip but fatality rate still a concern

Even as the Covid-19 infections have started to fall in Himachal Pradesh, the high death rate is keeping the health authorities on tenterhooks.

This month till November 20, the state has recorded a total of 2,238 Covid infections and 74 fatalities.

The case fatality ratio in these 20 days was 3.30%, highest since June when the second surge ebbed after wreaking havoc in the state.

The overall death count in the state has reached 3,812 after 74 people have succumbed to the contagion during this period, as compared to total 78 deaths reported in the state in October.

The highest number of deaths in a single month (1,643) was reported in May this year in the state, while the lowest 42 deaths were reported in July.

The November spike

The state recorded a sudden rise in the death since from November 6-15 when 53 people died due to the infection in just 10 days. Average five fatalities were reported in the state every day.

The highest single tally was on November 11 when a total of 10 fatalities were reported in the state, the highest after nearly four months, while nine people died on November 13.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur admits that the death tally has suddenly gone up in the state. “We have daily infections, but the death rate has gone up which is quite worrisome,” he said.

Thakur said it was observed that most of the deaths were reported among home-isolated patients, patients with comorbidities and aged persons.

He said respective district authorities have been directed to stay in touch with patients in home isolation.

“Apart from it, the authorities have been told to immediately shift the patients to the nearest hospital if their condition deteriorates in home isolation,” he said, adding that the situation has again been improving.

Kangra, Hamirpur report maximum deaths

In November, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi districts have reported the maximum deaths. Kangra was the worst hit with a total of 39 fatalities reported within 20 days and was followed by 13 fatalities in Hamirpur and 11 in Mandi. Five deaths each were reported in Shimla and Una and one in Kinnaur.

The prime reason for the high fatalities in Kangra and Hamirpur was the high number of infections recorded in these two districts during this period. Kangra recorded 814 cases of Covid infections while Hamirpur followed with 442 cases.

Positivity rate declines, still above national average

Even as the positivity rate in the state declined from 1.7% to 1.3% within a week, it is still above the national average of 0.9%.

Kangra and Hamirpur are the worst hit districts with their positivity rate above 2% in last one week. The situation has improved a bit in Mandi, Bilaspur and Una.

