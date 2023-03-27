In Jalandhar: Bhawant Mann gives go ahead to projects worth 100-cr

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave a go ahead to development projects worth nearly ₹100 crore.

The CM’s nod to developmental projects comes in the wake of forthcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-elections. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM’s nod to developmental projects comes in the wake of forthcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-elections.

The CM was in Jalandhar, where he held meetings with local MLAs and leaders besides welcoming former deputy mayor and four former councilors of the Congress in Aam Aadmi Party.

Mann dedicated the newly constructed automatic fermented milk product plant of Verka at a cost of ₹ 84 crore to the city residents. Likewise, he also virtually inaugurated the smart school at Basti Danishmanda at a cost of ₹4.83 crore. The CM also laid the foundation stone of roads and street lights to be installed at the leather complex at worth ₹7.5 crore.

“The state government will leave no stone unturned for the development of Jalandhar as a model city in the coming days. The sincere efforts will be made to give impetus to the sports industry,” Mann said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the day is not far when due to strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab will emerge as the frontrunner state in the country. Mann said in a major relief to the farmers, the state government has announced 25% upward revision in the compensation for the crop loss to the farmers.

“In case the loss is more than 75%, the state government will now compensate the farmers with ₹15,000 per acre as compared to earlier ₹12,000. Earlier, the entire process was a sham as the government used to give meager compensation to farmers. Instead of giving relief to farmers the previous governments used to rub salt on the wounds of food growers,” Mann said.

On the sidelines of the event, Mann slammed the Union government for “step-motherly treatment” meted out with the states governed by other political parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Usurping of states’ legitimate rights, the centre is weakening the federal structure of the country. Governors appointed by the centre are acting as machines to suppress the voice of democratically elected state governments .Such an autocratic attitude of the Union government is dangerous for the democratic setup,” Mann asserted.

Meanwhile, local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that Punjab government has decided to spend nearly ₹6.64 crore on development works for the beautification of Bilga and Lohian Khas Nagar panchayats in Jalandhar district. “The development works are expected to enhance the overall look of the areas and provide better amenities to the residents. The department has already started process to kick-off the projects at the earliest,”