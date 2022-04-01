In Lok Sabha: Harsimrat seeks resumption of flights from Bathinda airport
Chandigarh : Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday demanded resumption of Delhi-Bathinda air service, saying grounding of flights from November 2020 had adversely affected business and was also causing inconvenience to central government employees as well as others in the Malwa region.
Raising this issue during question hour in the Lok Sabha the Bathinda MP said the airport, from where flights had started in 2016, used to cater to several districts in Punjab as well as neighbouring areas in Rajasthan and Haryana.
The service was suspended during the Covid outbreak in November 2020 but it did not resume even though domestic flights had started elsewhere, she added.
Calling for the resumption of the Delhi-Bathinda and Delhi-Bathinda-Jammu flights, she said both flights had attracted an enthusiastic response.
Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars
In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place. Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
Panchkula couple duped of ₹96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency
Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000. The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, said the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors. Saini then filed a case alleging fraud.
J&K L-G inaugurates six power infrastructure projects in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated six power infrastructure projects worth ₹64.10 crore to the public here. These projects will add another MVA capacity to the existing power systems in the Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV power transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I; Jaurian and Akhnoor grid stations, an official statement said.
One killed, 5 LPU professors hurt as cars collide in Phagwara
Phagwara : A man was killed and five university professors injured in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on the Mehtan-Mehli Phagwara bypass on Wednesday evening, they said. Sukhpreet Singh (28), a resident of village Palahi, was in one of the cars and died in the accident while the five professors of a Lovely Professional University in Phagwara suffered multiple fractures, police said.
1 held with ₹6.9 lakh hawala money in Jammu; ex-minister absconding
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a Kashmiri man and recovered around ₹7 lakh of hawala money from him. “On the basis of a specific input that some people are going to receive Hawala money in Jammu, several checking points were established. Based on suspicion, the police arrested Mohammad Shareef Shah, 64, of Anantnag district, from Gandhi Nagar area,” said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.
