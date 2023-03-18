In Ludhiana, Sonu Sood goes down memory lane

Getting all nostalgic, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recalled his childhood days during his visit to the city on Saturday, saying that his life journey is incomplete without Ludhiana.

Sonu Sood interacting with FICCIFLO members on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT photo)

“I asked my driver to slow down as I was crossing the same lanes today. There is an elevated road now, the shops have changed, there are air conditioners everywhere but people are the same. I felt like going there to relive the days when I used to shop here,” he said.

Sood was speaking during a conversation with members of FICCIFLO (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation).

He said the city has come a long way in fashion and fitness over the years. The actor got nostalgic when he recalled his childhood days in Ludhiana and how he used to come shopping in the narrow lanes of Chaura Bazaar.

The actor said that during his struggling days, he used to take a bus from his hometown Moga to Ludhiana where he used to hop onto a shared auto at Bharat Nagar Chowk and then take the Deluxe Express to Mumbai.

“I have a special connection with these lanes,” he said.

Having found a new calling during the Covid 19 pandemic, Sood said that reel life is very different from real life where there is only ‘action’ and no lights or camera.

“To take the plunge and connect with the common man has been my biggest achievement and seeing the smile on people’s faces has been my biggest reward,” he said.

He said that daily more than 400 people come to his house seeking help and he tries best to see that he and his team are able to connect with all of them.