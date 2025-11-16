In moments of tragedy nation must stand firm on dialogue: PDP chief

Peoples Democratic Party on Friday called for transparent, honest and fair investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast which claimed many innocent lives and left many others injured. The party also expressed profound grief over the accidental blast at the Nowgam police station that took nine lives and wounded several others. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

Party president Mehbooba Mufti, while speaking during the party’s executive committee meeting, said that in moments of tragedy the nation must stand firm on dialogue, empathy and unity. Patience and humanity, she said, are more important today than ever before.

“The resolution reminded the nation that no ideology or grievance can justify the killing of innocent people. Violence, it said, wounds the very soul of humanity,” the party statement said.

“The party called for a transparent, honest and fair investigation. It cautioned that no innocent person should be harassed in the name of inquiry. Justice, it emphasised, must never come at the cost of dignity. The painful lessons of the past, where force and pressure only deepened alienation, must not be repeated,” the statement said.

“The problem right now is the complete breakdown of conversation between Kashmir and the rest of the country. Kashmir is not being allowed, not to speak of facilitated, to come out of the shock, hurt, and humiliation of the decisions of August 5, 2019,” it said.

“To restore dignity and self-respect, national leadership across party lines must reach out to the generation whose grandparents chose to stand with the idea of India. This will require moving beyond exclusive dependence on security measures.”

Speaking about the role of young people, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Our youth must live for Kashmir, not die for it. Their dreams and courage are the true strength of our homeland. We need them to build a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir, not lose their lives in the name of politics or ideology.”

The PDP also expressed deep concern over reports that educated and well-established young men are under investigation. It described this as a painful moment that demands collective reflection.

In her concluding remarks, Mehbooba Mufti said: “Our wounds cannot heal through blame or revenge. They heal through compassion, courage and truth. Dialogue is not a weakness. It is the highest expression of strength. It is time for all of us to rise above fear and prejudice and work together for a brighter and more peaceful future.”