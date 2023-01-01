In New Year, Bathinda MC plans to switch to smart solution for waste management

Municipal corporation of Bathinda has decided to introduce a QR code scanner-based monitoring system for waste management.

As per the plan, inexpensive and smart technology would digitise data of the garbage collection of about 75,000 properties in the municipal limits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal commissioner Rahul said on Sunday that each unit will have a unique ID enabling owners of the private properties and the local body to have real-time data.

“Work has already begun to implement the scheme on a pilot basis by January 26. In the second phase, the entire city could be covered within a period of six months,” said the commissioner.

According to the chief sanitary inspector Sandeep Kataria, Bathinda, the largest urban local body among the seven districts in southwest Punjab, produces about 110 tonnes of municipal waste every day. The body has engaged 328 sanitary workers for the collection and transportation of municipal waste.

However, city residents often complain of erratic collection of waste from households.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commissioner said a customised mobile phone application is being developed to use modern technology to make waste management into a transparent exercise of good governance.

“Unlike radio frequency identification (RFID), QR-code scanning is inexpensive and user-friendly web application. We will soon start installing smart unique identifications (UIDs) number plates with barcodes outside all the properties. Once installed, the MC will ask the garbage collectors to scan the code every time they collect garbage from a household. This will help our team in maintaining a complete record of the door-to-door collection and fix responsibility through centralised data,” he added.

PILOT PROJECT:

Stretch spanning over 10 km of streets around Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital would be covered under the smart garbage collection project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bathinda MC will install barcodes at the designated spots on the roadside where the sanitary workers will scan with their mobile phones after cleaning the identified streets and mechanised sweeping.

The real-time information will promptly alert the civic officials whether garbage was picked up or not. The pilot project will train the manpower engaged in the task of city’s sanitation, said the commissioner.