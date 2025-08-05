In over 80% of areas, collector rates have increased by only 10%: CM Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, asserting that despite 55 years in power post-Independence, the party failed to bring genuine change for the poor. Addressing a state-level programme in Panchkula, Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini contrasted the Congress’s legacy with the transformative impact of welfare schemes implemented by the central and state governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. (HT Photo)

Addressing a state-level programme in Panchkula, CM Saini contrasted the Congress’s legacy with the transformative impact of welfare schemes implemented by the central and state governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“During the reign of the Congress, the poor became poorer,” Saini stated, emphasising that the current administration has delivered tangible benefits at the grassroots level. He specifically highlighted the discrepancy in housing initiatives. “In the past, Congress promised plots to poor families but failed to provide proper documents or possession. Today, our government has not only given legal documents but also handed over the actual possession of 100-square-yard plots to beneficiaries,” he affirmed.

Saini also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s skepticism regarding ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts. “I challenge him to look at the data; he should see the figures of ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts, in which the poor have deposited their hard-earned savings in the last 11 years,” the CM said.

Refuting opposition claims that the government is collecting ₹5,000 crore in the name of collector rates, Saini clarified, “The truth is, in over 80% of areas in Haryana, rates have increased by only 10%. There is a process for this, under which the collector rate is renewed every year considering the highest registry as the basis. Spreading such lies is irresponsible.”

At the event, Saini handed over ‘interim’ ownership certificates under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana and plot allotment letters under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0 to thousands of beneficiaries. He announced that 1,144 beneficiaries in Sector-23, Jagadhri, received urban interim ownership certificates, while 3,884 rural beneficiaries received plot allotment letters across 58 villages.

Sharing further details on housing, Saini said that under the first phase of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, 15,256 families in 14 cities had already been allotted 30-square-yard plots, receiving a ₹2.5 lakh subsidy per household under PMAY–Urban 2.0 for house construction. In rural areas, the process to allot plots to 1.58 lakh applicants in 561 villages is underway under Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana–2.0. Additionally, rural beneficiaries will receive ₹1.38 lakh under PMAY–Gramin, ₹12,000 for toilets, and 90 days of unskilled labor wages under MGNREGA.

Development & panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar lauded CM Saini’s leadership, noting that historic decisions are being taken for the welfare of the poor, youth, and women. He also mentioned that families with annual incomes up to ₹1.80 lakh would be provided 2 kW solar panels.