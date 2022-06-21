In poll-bound Himachal, internal squabbles return to haunt Congress

Even as Congress is attempting to revive its fortunes in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, factionalism within the party has reared its ugly head yet again with a section of leaders from the Sirmaur unit clamouring for the ouster of the district Congress chief.

Accusing Sirmaur Congress Committee head Ajay Bhadur Singh, a loyalist of Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, of being in cahoots with the BJP, a faction led by five-time legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan sought the intervention of the party’s state in-charge Rajeev Shukla.

Chauhan, accompanied by former district president Ajay Solankey complained about Ajay Bhadur Singh’s way of functioning and sought his removal from the post.

Their factional feud came to the fore during of party’s Bharat Jodho Sadhbhavna Sammelan, where senior leaders took umbrage at their name not being published as guests of honour. The miffed leaders refused to share the dias with the state Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh, who was presiding over the proceedings, and chose to squat with the party workers instead. Pratibha Singh requested the leaders to join her on stage several times, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Shukla on Monday exhorted state leaders and workers to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections and work among the masses. “Public welfare should be given prominence in the party’s manifesto. People have a lot of expectations from the Congress amid rising inflation and unemployment. The interests of farmers, horticulturists as well as common people should be given priority in the manifesto,” he said, while speaking to the committee responsible for framing the manifesto.

In the meeting of the election management committee, Shukla said the campaign strategy must focus on exposing the corruption of the BJP government.

