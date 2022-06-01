In Shimla, PM Modi takes a trip down memory lane

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the times he spent in the state, particulary Shimla. It may be noted here that he had spent a few years in Himachal when he was in charge of the state’s affairs in late 90s.

On reaching Annadale helipad, the PM enquired about his old friend Deepak, who he said used to walk with him to Hanuman temple at Jakhu. “Does Deepak still walk till the temple?” Modi quipped.

HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj were present to welcome the PM at the helipad.

Modi spent a few minutes chit-chatting with leaders and shared the moments he recalled from his time in Shimla. PM Modi also used to visit Deepak Bhojnalaya, situated in a narrow lane connecting the Mall Road, during his days in the state capital.

