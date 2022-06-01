Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Shimla, PM Modi takes a trip down memory lane

People shower flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he walk on the Mall Road in Shimla on Tuesday. Himachal governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur are also seen. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 05:59 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the times he spent in the state, particulary Shimla. It may be noted here that he had spent a few years in Himachal when he was in charge of the state’s affairs in late 90s.

On reaching Annadale helipad, the PM enquired about his old friend Deepak, who he said used to walk with him to Hanuman temple at Jakhu. “Does Deepak still walk till the temple?” Modi quipped.

HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj were present to welcome the PM at the helipad.

Modi spent a few minutes chit-chatting with leaders and shared the moments he recalled from his time in Shimla. PM Modi also used to visit Deepak Bhojnalaya, situated in a narrow lane connecting the Mall Road, during his days in the state capital.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gaurav Bisht

Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail

