In stern warning to Pakistan-based terrorists, J&K DGP says they won’t be allowed to live in peace

Director general of police Dilbag Singh on Friday sent a clear warning to terrorists hiding in Pakistan and engineering terrorism in the Union territory saying, “We won’t allow them to disturb peace in J&K.”

Director general of police Dilbag Singh (PTI file)

Fielding media queries on the sidelines of 4th Aman Police Cricket Tourney at Kishtwar, he said, “Chenab valley had been a target of terrorists but the situation would be improved soon.”

The DGP said Rajouri was located close to Reasi and Kashmir Valley and therefore, Pakistan always attempts to push terrorists from across the LoC via Rajouri-Poonch to send them to Reasi or to Kashmir.

“Pakistan also tries to push terrorists directly into Kashmir from areas close to LoC there. Many such infiltrators were eliminated in recent times. In Doda and Kishtwar districts, proactive action by police and security forces is on,” he said.

He also warned sympathisers of terrorists of a strict action under law.

“There are some traitors (terrorists from J&K) sitting across the LoC and are fomenting terrorism in J&K. Action will also be taken against them too,” said the DGP.

He said the process of seizing properties of local terrorists, hiding in Pakistan shall continue as part of the government’s comprehensive crackdown to smash ecosystem of the terror network in the UT.

On Thursday, the DGP said in Rajouri that the police have prepared a database of such terrorists and the process will continue till terrorism was wiped out.

On Hizbul Mujahideen Jahangir Saroori, whose hideout was recently busted in Kishtwar region, the DGP said, “Those who got associated with Jahangir were eliminated and the remaining ones will meet the same fate soon.”

