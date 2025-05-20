Menu Explore
Incentive to six movies selected under Haryana Film Policy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2025 08:32 AM IST

The films given incentives are Chhalaang, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi and Fuffad Ji. Besides this, the film Dada Lakhmi Chand received an incentive of ₹1 crore, and the movie 1600 Meter was given ₹50.70 lakh as incentive, a government spokesperson said

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday gave 2 crore each to four films selected by the governing council under the state film policy.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File)

The films given incentives are Chhalaang, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi and Fuffad Ji. Besides this, the film Dada Lakhmi Chand received an incentive of 1 crore, and the movie 1600 Meter was given 50.70 lakh as incentive, a government spokesperson said.

Renowned actors, including Mita Vashisht, actors Yashpal Sharma, Ammy Virk, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Preeti Sapru, Sumitra Hooda, Usha Sharma, and many other artists, filmmakers and people associated with the film industry were present at the event held in Chandigarh.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saini stated that many films have already been produced in Haryana and have been well appreciated by the public. He said this prompted the government to launch a clear and visionary film policy for the first time. The aim is to preserve the state’s rich folk culture and promote it through the medium of cinema. With single-window shooting permissions and subsidy incentives under this policy, Haryana is carving a niche for itself in the film industry, just like in other sectors. This will not only harness the creative potential of Haryana’s youth but has also begun to attract several filmmakers to the state for their ventures. The government is determined to transform Haryana into India’s next film hub, said the chief minister.

