Incentivise buyers, don’t compel them, say auto dealers on Chandigarh’s electric vehicle push
The Federation of Chandigarh Automobile Dealers has written to the Chandigarh administration saying that an EV (electric vehicle) policy is a step in the right direction but the focus should be on incentivising buyers rather than making it mandatory for people.
A 45-page-long document with proposals and suggestions has been prepared by the federation on this. The federation members also met the Chandigarh administration officials to discuss the matter.
The federation talks about the proposed five-year plan, mentioned in the notification draft policy, prepared on February 10, in which by the third year, Chandigarh administration plans to make 100% of its new registrations of two-wheelers and passenger autos as electric vehicles.
Acting president of the federation, Ranjiv Dahuja said, “While it is laudable what the administration envisions, it must be considered that manufacturers have to make as many vehicles for the public to purchase them as they do currently. By making it a compulsion, without adequate supply, there are likely to be issues for the customers.”
Dahuja, who runs a Tata dealership in the city, said, “While Tata is making many EVs now, the price is higher than conventional vehicles, making it out of reach of the average middle-class family.”
“The administration must work on incentivising the vehicles and offering subsidies. Currently, the sale of EV is very low as compared to conventional ICE vehicles” Dahuja added.
Dahuja also said that rather than making it a five-year plan, the policy must be made on a yearly basis. “The technology is new and some glitches and unique problems may come up which may need to be addressed yearly,” he added.
As per general secretary of the federation, Nitin Mehan, the federation has also asked that scrapping of old internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles should be incentivised rather than making it mandatory. The federation also pointed out that there should be a policy for safe disposal of lithium-ion batteries used in EV as well.
Registrations of EVs saw a whopping 3,700% rise between 2017 and 2021. From just 27 EVs registered with the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, in 2017, the number went up to 1,021 in 2021. However, the overall footprint of these eco-friendly mobility options is still negligible in comparison to fossil fuel-based vehicles in the city. At 2,908, the total number of EVs registered between 2017 and 2021 are just a fraction of more than 12 lakh ICE vehicles registered in the same period in the city.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics