Incinerators, upgrade for parks approved by Chandigarh MC’s finance panel

The municipal corporation’s (MC) finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Wednesday approved the proposal for procurement and installation of three incinerators at material recovery facilities at a cost of ₹30 lakh and the work of development of eight parks in Industrial Area Phase I and II, by providing horticulture works at an estimated cost of ₹44.79 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The installation and commissioning of integrated solar garden light at Japanese Garden in Sector 31, Chandigarh as a pilot project was among those sanctioned. The 15 watt-garden lights will be installed at an estimated cost of ₹6.35 lakh and will be replicated at other parks after successful commissioning.

The committee also approved the proposal for the work of redevelopment of Bougainvillaea Garden, Sector 3, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of ₹49.71 lakh and accorded approval for providing and laying of 4” & 6” id/d DI water-supply line in place of old and damaged existing PVC/CI water-lines near House No. 207 to 356, Sector 29, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of ₹44.26 lakh.

The proposal for dismantling, repairing, relaying and fixing paver blocks and PCC tile & Kerb on V-4, V-5 road Sector 44, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of ₹30.26 lakh was also given a go-ahead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Committee members accorded approval of redevelopment of green belt by providing and fixing of tree guards, gymnastic equipment, pipe benches and rubber hose pipes and landscaping work by providing and planning different types of ornamental plants flowering shrubs and demolition of existing paver track and construction of cement concrete walking track in park front of House No. 1001, Sector 30, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of ₹44.18 lakh.

The proposals were passed in a meeting of the finance and contract committee held under the chairpersonship of mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon.