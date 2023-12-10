Incomplete service road under Ludhiana’s Southern Bypass project putting commuters at risk

The long-pending project of the service road along Sidhwan Canal, extending from Pakhowal Road towards Jawaddi, has been marred with delays, leaving the public to face the brunt of inconvenience.

Cars travelling on the wrong side and due the incomplete work of the service road along the Southern bypass near the Guru Nanak Colony in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Despite its initiation years ago, the public works department (PWD) has failed to complete the service road. The Southern Bypass project, launched in 2009 at a cost of ₹328 crore, was completed in 2014. However, the service lane under the flyover towards Jawaddi remains incomplete, forcing commuters to resort to taking the wrong side to reach the main road.

Traffic chaos and the confusing commute through the incomplete lanes now puts commuters at risk of accidents..

Jasvir Singh, a local resident emphasised the need for urgent action, saying, “The incomplete service lane has been a persistent issue for several years now. Commuters are compelled to wait on the wrong side, facing heavy traffic flow. Authorities need to prioritise and complete this project to ease the inconvenience faced by the public.”

Adding to the challenges, the service lane is now occupied by cars stationed for repair work by mechanics. Baltej Singh, a commuter, highlighted the confusion and risks associated with the incomplete project, urging authorities to consider the impact on the public.

“For a new commuter, it is confusing, and reaching the destination becomes difficult. The u-turn of this service road is blocked and incomplete, causing delays and inconvenience.,” he added.

Shopkeepers near the incomplete lane, meanwhile, also recall multiple accidents being caused due to the absence of the service lane.

According to PWD officials, the contractor initially refused to build the service road due to minor design changes during the project. Subsequently, the contractor declined to proceed, leaving the lane incomplete for several years.

PWD executive engineer said, “I have taken charge of this project recently, I will ask the concerned officials and take up this matter to higher officials so that the public would not suffer.”