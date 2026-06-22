Incorporate yoga in daily life, says Kataria as thousands celebrate international day in Chandigarh

City residents in large numbers marked the 12th International Day of Yoga on Saturday, with the Union Territory administration organising a state-level event to highlight the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being.

People take part in a yoga event in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was the chief guest who called upon citizens to adopt yoga as a daily practice. He said yoga promotes balance between body, mind and overall well-being. He felicitated young Yogasana achievers Anushka Sharma, Abhay Mishra and Dev for their performances at national and international levels. Mayor Saurabh Joshi, finance secretary Diprava Lakra, MC commissioner Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav among others were present.

3,217 take part in PGIMER event

At the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 3,217 tok part in the event. Director Dr Vivek Lal was among the participants. Yoga makes people think, act and behave positively, he said.

Mohali, Panchkula courts

Judicial officers and court staff participated in the yoga day celebrations at Mohali and Panchkula courts. The Mohali event saw participation of additional district and sessions sudges Neetika Verma and Prashant Verma, civil judge (senior division) among others. In Panchkula courts complex, Amit Sharma, additional district and sessions judge, highlighted the significance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental peace and emotional well-being.

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The District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Team combined yoga day celebrations with voter awareness, promoting its message — Yoga for healthy living and the right vote for a healthy democracy — at Meritorious School and the District Sports Complex, Sector 78. District SVEEP Nodal Officer Gurbakshish Singh Antal said people should verify their electoral details during the Special Intensive Revision.

Yoga events were also organised at State Bank of India’s Sector 17 head office and Max Hospital in Mohali’s Aero