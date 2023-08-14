Chandigarh’s green cover increases by 2 acres in 4 years

The area covered by forests in Chandigarh has witnessed an increase of two acres in the last four years. This expansion encompasses all the trees within the city and the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

During a recent Lok Sabha session, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for the ministry of environment, forest, and climate, presented the data for Chandigarh. According to him, the forest area has grown by approximately two acres within Chandigarh itself. In 2019, it stood at 22.03 square km, but by 2023, it had increased to 22.8 square km.

The minister stated that the protection and management of forests fall primarily under the jurisdiction of state governments/UT administrations concerned. These entities take appropriate measures in accordance with the Indian Forest Act of 1927, the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980, and their respective rules. The ministry also extends technical and financial support to states/UTs through various centrally sponsored schemes, including the Green India Mission (GIM), Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme, CAMPA, Nagar Van Yojana, and other schemes from relevant ministries. These efforts are aimed at enhancing the country’s forest and tree cover.

The Forest Survey of India (FRI), an institution in Dehradun, issues a biennial report detailing the forest cover across the nation. This report is compiled using remote sensing data, followed by ground verification in the field.

TC Nautiyal, the chief conservator of forests in Chandigarh, said it is a joint effort of the department of forest and wildlife alongside other greening agencies within the UT administration. These joint efforts have significantly contributed to the augmentation of the city’s green cover. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP) is instrumental in boosting the city’s greenery, prepared annually by all relevant agencies. Each department sets an annual target for the plantation, he said.

Nautiyal said the department is committed to improving the forest quality through the cultivation of indigenous species like shisham, shahtoot, khair, and babul. Over the past few years, the planting of exotic species has been discontinued. The department also distributes saplings free of cost to residents, encouraging active participation in enhancing the city’s green environment.

