Increased efforts will be made to preserve heritage sites in Punjab: Tourism minister Harjot Singh Bains
: Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday said that increased efforts would be made to preserve the heritage sites in the state to attract more tourists, including improving the infrastructure of the holy city of Amritsar.
Bains was in Amritsar to distribute awards to the winners of Children’s Painting Competition organised by The Arts And Cultural Heritage Trust (TAACHT) and the Punjab heritage & tourism promotion board at the partition museum here to mark the World Heritage Day.
Speaking to the media at the event, Bains said that greater efforts would be made to take care of the heritage sites in the state. “The heritage department will supplement the efforts to keep these sites welcoming and clean,” he said.
Bains told the students to spend more time in museums and at historical sites and deepen their knowledge and understanding of the importance to preserve the heritage.
“If the partition museum was around when I was a student, I would have learnt so much more so much faster. Now that you have it available to you, please spend more time here and benefit from it”, he said.
The minister spent more than an hour at the museum and showed keen interest in the memorabilia and objects in each of its 14 galleries.
He also released documentary titled “The Bathinda Fort” in the presence of its director Harpreet Sandhu at the event.
-
World Liver Day: ‘You may get hepatitis C sharing nail clippers, towels of infected person’
Sharing personal items, and possibly even towels, pose infection risks as these may carry traces of blood and may present a risk of acquiring hepatitis C infection. Hepatitis C is more commonly associated with sharing needles or equipment for injecting drugs. It's important to note that hepatitis C isn't easy to catch. Doctors said that damage to the liver is being caused with increased use of pesticides in food items.
-
Yogi Adityanath orders officials to take steps to maintain peace during festivals
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the districts' administration and police officials to take the required measures to maintain peace and harmony during festivals. Those who are on leave have to join duty within 24 hours. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the law and order situation through video conferencing at his official residence. Yogi Adityanath said no religious or other procession should be taken out without due permission from the local administration.
-
Global Ayush summit: UP Ayurveda experts to participate in Gandhinagar meet
A five-member team, including a Vaidya and four Ayurveda experts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, in Gandhinagar, from April 20. The team includes Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University; Prof SN Singh, director, Ayurveda, UP; in-charge officer schemes at directorate of Ayurveda, Dr Ashok Kumar Dikshit; Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey and Prof YB Tripathi of Faculty of Ayurveda, IMS-BHU, said Vaidya Dubey.
-
Nawabganj incident follow-up: Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga area has seen many such cases in past
The recent Nawabganj incident in which the bodies of five members of the same family were found in their house, is just another in a series of incidents of multiple deaths in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district. The region has witnessed many such incidents, many of which are still to be cracked. Investigations in other such incidents point towards a gang which is active in the region.
-
Mask mandate returns in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad
Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government directed its National Capital Region districts to be on “alert mode” in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, it announced on Monday that wearing face masks is mandatory in public places. The directions by the state government are meant for Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, besides state capital Lucknow.
