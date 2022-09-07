Ind-Aus T20 in Mohali: Tickets for sale from September 11

Ticket sales for the much-awaited India vs Australia T20 match to be played on September 25 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali will start from September 11. Apart from student block tickets, which will be sold at the PCA stadium counters, other tickets will be available for sale on online platform.

According to Gulzarinder Singh Chahal, PCA chief, the state body has tied up with Paytm for the online sale of tickets. He said that PCA is giving special discounts to students and they can avail tickets for ₹300 on presenting student identity cards. PCA has also named two stands in the name of former India cricket legends Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held a detailed meeting with PCA office-bearers at the stadium on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the match. He ensured fool-proof security and cooperation of the Punjab government for smooth conduct of the match.

The meeting was also attended by AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh and Sanjeev Arora.

Mann advised Chahal to make suitable arrangements to showcase Punjab culture during the T20 tie and asked PCA to distribute flyers celebrating 75 years of Indian independence.