Independence Day Cup at Chandigarh Golf Club: Rohit-Kulwaran claim top honours

The dynamic duo of Rohit Singh Dagar and Kulwaran Singh emerged as the winning unit during the Independence Day Cup, longest running tournament of the Chandigarh Golf Club. The final was played on August 15 between Rohit and Kulwaran, and Vishal and Gauhar, with the former duo emerging as winners. (HT)

The tournament’s unique format gives every golfer the opportunity to participate, irrespective of handicap. It is played on the match play format. This year the semi-finals were keenly contested, with the team of Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and Col Harinder Singh pitted against Rohit and Kulwaran.

Rohit and Kulwaran prevailed over Praveen and Harinder on the 15th hole. The second semi-final was contested between the team of Vishal Sharma and Gauhar Pruthi against Sanjay Talwar and Navtaj Sujlana.

Vishal and Gauhar emerged victorious on the 14th hole. Thereafter, the final was played on August 15 between Rohit and Kulwaran, and Vishal and Gauhar.