Independence Day: Road closure leave commuters stranded in Ludhiana
Two days before Independence Day celebrations at the Guru Nanak Stadium that will be attended by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, police closed the Club road, also referred to as Basant Singh Khalsa road, for at least half a day citing security measures.
Commuters faced the major brunt as the blockade resulted in traffic problems at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road, the Jagraon bridge and adjoining roads. Following continued chaos, police officials reopened the stretch for the traffic later in the evening.
Notably, the district administration and police conducted a full-dress rehearsal at Guru Nanak stadium on Saturday morning, following which the police closed the stretch of road between Shri Durga Mata Mandir and the municipal corporation commissioner’s residence was closed for traffic.
The commuters heading in from Civil Lines, Haibowal and other areas towards Jagraon Bridge were left hassled as police diverted the traffic to the Mall road from Fountain Chowk. Similarly, the traffic going towards Civil Lines, Ghumar Mandi and Haibowal was diverted to Bharat Nagar Chowk.
Jaspreet Singh, a Haibowal resident, said it took him half an hour to cross the Jagraon bridge and the police again diverted traffic at Shri Durga Mata Mandir chowk costing him another 20 minutes to cover half a km.
Mohit Sharma, a resident of Rishi Nagar, meanwhile said ongoing construction work at Ludhiana Ferozepur road made things worse for commuters.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, meanwhile, said the road was closed for only a few minutes and that the traffic was diverted to other roads for public’s convenience.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
