Saturday, May 25, 2024
INDIA bloc getting decisive mandate, to name PM in 3 days post polls: Jairam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 25, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh lashes out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Opposition alliance will have five PMs in five years if voted to power.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the INDIA bloc was headed for a clear and decisive mandate in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Lashing out at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s claim that the opposition alliance would have five PMs in five years if voted to power, the Congress leader asserted the group would have one person as prime minister for five years. He also said that the INDIA bloc, post registering a victory in the Lok Sabha elections, would select a PM in two or three days just like in 2004 when Manmohan Singh was appointed PM within three days of result declaration.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. (PTI)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference here, Ramesh said the trends from the first two phases of elections had established that the INDIA bloc was set to form a government at the Centre. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s language has changed since April 19 as he started giving a communal touch to his election strategy, turning everything into a Hindu-Muslim issue. History is repeating itself after twenty years. Just like the Congress-led alliance stormed to power then, same way it will storm to power this time also,” the veteran Congress leader claimed.

According to Ramesh, the feedback from different states where the party had fared badly in 2019 is quite encouraging and it is doing very well this time.

“In a parliamentary democracy like India, elections are not individual centric,” he said while reaffirming ‘paanch nyay’ for farmers, youth, labourers, women, etc.

He said the Congress had guaranteed in its manifesto a legal status for the minimum support price (MSP) of crops besides waiver of farmers’ loans. For the labourers, minimum daily wages would be increased to 400 from 250, he added.

Direct mayoral polls

Recalling the January 30 episode wherein the “saffron party secured victory for its candidate in the Chandigarh mayoral elections fraudulently”, the Congress general secretary termed it a murder of democracy. “Once the INDIA bloc forms its government, mayoral elections in all major cities will be held directly and the mayors will be elected for five years,” he said.

In Chandigarh, he said, the INDIA bloc would encourage the IT-based industry here.

