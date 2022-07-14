India repatriates four Pak nationals via Attari border

AMRITSAR : In a goodwill gesture, India on Wednesday repatriated four Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to India, via the Attari-Wagah border.

Ali Hassan (19), Muhammad Niwaz (38), Shah Niwaz (70) of Lahore and Khuda Bai (70), were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the zero line after their immigration-related formalities were checked at the Attari integrated check post.

Punjab Police’s protocol officer at Attari border, Arun Pal, said Ali was arrested by the Gharinda police in Amritsar when he had illegally entered the Indian territory. He completed his three-year sentence at the Amritsar Central Jail.

“Muhammad Niwaz was arrested when he crossed the International Border in the Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur. He was released after his three-year sentence was completed in the Gurdaspur Central Jail,” he said.

Similarly, Shah Niwaz Khan arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around 15 years ago. He was arrested in Jaipur. Khan completed his 15-year sentence, said Arun Pal. He said Khuda Bai had illegally entered India in Gujarat around six years ago.

Recently, India and Pakistan had shared a list of prisoners. Islamabad shared with the Indian high commission a list of 682 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 49 civilians and 633 fishermen. India, meanwhile, has 461 Pakistanis in its prisons, including 116 fishermen.

