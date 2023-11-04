India should raise its voice on Palestine issue: Farooq Abdullah

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) while appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza expressed disappointment that India abstained from voting in the United Nations.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah chairs the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) meeting with People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and others, at his residence, in Srinagar on Friday. Farooq said that meeting was held to discuss the Palestine issue. (ANI)

Today’s PAGD meeting was held at Gupkar residence of the National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah and attended by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) general secretary, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami and Member Parliament from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat Hasnain Masoodi.

Farooq said that meeting was held to discuss the current grave situation in Palestine. “Firstly, I want to make it clear that it wasn’t the meeting of the PAGD. I haven’t met Mehbooba for some time. So, it was decided that we should meet to discuss these things, especially Palestine issue, where people are being killed,” he said.

Farooq thanked the Prime Minister for sending aid to Gaza. “There is a need for more aid. But the most needed thing is restoration of peace in the region. It’s unfortunate that when the resolution in the United Nations was moved on Palestine, our government abstained from voting. India should have put its point of view there, especially advocating for the peace.”

“Such is the situation there that people are removing bodies from debris with their hands. Hospitals are without medicine, there is no power or water. Surgeons are performing surgeries without proper tools. India should raise its voice on this and should work to bring peace there,” he added.

Tarigami said the meeting was exclusively on Palestine.

