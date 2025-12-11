India vs South Africa: Full house expected as PCA stadium to host first men’s T-20 match today

Veins of excitement were felt ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa, scheduled for Thursday evening at the Punjab Cricket Association’s Mullanpur stadium. Despite the dip in the temperatures, fans are all excited to go to the stadium to witness the match. Indian cricketers Shubhman Gill and Abhishek Sharma at the Chandigarh airport on Wednesday ahead of the second T20 match between India and South Africa. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“I bought the tickets for the match as I am a huge Abhishek Sharma fan. He was too good in the Asia Cup. The way he swatted the Pakistan bowlers in the Asia Cup was a treat to watch. I want him to score big against South Africa and entertain the crowd through his sixes,” said Shivani Verma, 22.

A few months ago, the Mullanpur stadium hosted two ODIs between India and Australia women’s teams. On Thursday, the PCA stadium will host the first men’s T20I match. “I watched the women’s ODIs as well. I am a huge Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur fan. I was so thrilled to see the India women’s team lift the world cup. I am going to watch the India-South Africa game too, hoping later India wins the upcoming T20 World Cup as well,” 19-year-old Khushi said. This is going to be the second T20I match of the series. On Tuesday, India beat SA by 101 runs in a match played in Cuttack.

Local players Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh will also be seen in action. The match begins at 7.00 pm.

The 38,000 capacity stadium is expected to go full-house on Thursday for the highly-anticipated contest.

With the venue known for high-scoring IPL encounters, India in red-hot form, and the stadium poised for its international debut, Thursday’s clash promises to be a high-octane contest.

The next match will be held in Dharamshala on December 14, the third of a total of five matches in the tournament.

Stands to be dedicated to Harmanpreet Kaur, Yuvraj Singh

The venue will host its first men’s international match, and the PCA will honour India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former India great Yuvraj Singh by unveiling stands named after them ahead of the match. “It would be a delight to see Harmanpreet at the ground as a stand will be unveiled in her name,” said Khushi.

Punjab Police issues traffic, security plan

Punjab Police on Wednesday released the traffic and security plan for the India–South Africa T20 match to be held on December 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association’s Mullanpur stadium.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said around 3,000 police personnel including a DIG, two AIGs and 80 officers of SP, DSP and other gazetted-rank officers will be deployed. DIG Rupnagar Range Nanak Singh and SSP SAS Nagar Harmandeep Singh Hans will supervise the arrangements.

Punjab Police asked spectators to follow the advisory and reach early to avoid delays.

Those coming from Dakshin Marg, are to turn left at the Mullanpur–Chandigarh barrier towards the Baddi–Kurali Road. Take a left near the Omaxe Building to join PR-7 (Airport Road), then turn left for stadium road. Alternatively, continue on the Baddi–Kurali Road, turn left near Eco City-1, and reach Stadium Road via PR-6.

For those travelling on Airport Road, vehicles coming from Baddi/Kurali must drive straight on PR-7 and turn right for Stadium Road.

Those coming from the Kurali side must also take the right turn towards Stadium Road. When coming from PGI, Madhya Marg drive straight towards the Baddi–Kurali Road, turn left to get on PR-7, and then turn left for Stadium Road. Another option is to turn left from the Mullanpur–Chandigarh barrier, head towards Kurali, and turn left near Eco City-1 to reach Stadium Road via PR-6.