IAF rescues two mountaineers from Thajwas Glacier

Two injured trekkers were rescued by the Indian Air Force from Thajwas Glacier near Sonmarg on Sunday evening.

An army spokesman said in a swift and successful operation, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries.

“Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by a ground party in inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to,” said the spokesman, adding that Srinagar Air Force Station was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and operation was controlled.

