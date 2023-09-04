INLD sends out invites for Devi Lal’s birth anniversary event to INDIA Alliance leaders

The Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) has sent out invites for the Devi Lal Samman Divas Maha rally at Kaithal, an annual event organised to mark its late founder’s birth anniversary on September 25, to several key players of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDIA) Alliance.

INLD senior leader Abhay Chautala said priority is to invite all leaders who were associated with Chudhary Devi Lal. (HT File)

As per INLD sources, invites have been sent to Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Jayant Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal Party and CPI (M) general secretary Sita Ram Yechuri among others.

“We are confident that most of the leaders will turn up to attend this rally. Besides leaders from regional parties from different states, including Tripura and Mizoram, have also been invited,” said an INLD functionary.

No decision yet on inviting Cong, AAP leaders

However, the decision to invite leaders of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be taken later.

As per sources, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Badal will also attend this rally as his late father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal used to attend it.

Talking to Hindustan Times, INLD senior leader Abhay Chautala said, “Devi Lal’s birthday (September 25) is celebrated as Samman Divas every year. Last year, this programme was organised in Fatehabad and most of the leaders who are now associated with the INDIA Alliance were present. This year too, we have sent out invitations to most of the leaders and are expecting that they will reach this year too.”

On whether the INLD leadership will make efforts invite leaders of other parties of the Alliance, especially the Congress which is among its rivals in the state, the Ellenabad MLA said, “It is not about efforts, but it is up to the party leadership to decide whom to invite. But we have not taken a decision on it yet. But our priority is to invite all leaders who were associated with Chudhary Devi Lal.”

“Also, I don’t think any leader will have a problem in attending the Samman Divas programme of Chaudhary Devi Lal,” he added.

Political observers point out that the presence of Congress leaders on the INLD stage is set to send out a strong message ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections next year.

Professor Ramji Lal (retd), a political observer, said, “There are reports that the INLD may join the INDIA Alliance. If the Congress and INLD leaders do share stage, this will be confirmed. The rally could serve as a unifying gathering and prove to be a show-of-strength.”

Satish Tyagi, another political analyst, said, “It will be a new experiment in Haryana politics if the leaders of Congress and INLD come together. It will be very interesting to see how the INLD leadership invites the Congress and how the latter reacts to it.”

“Though the Congress and INLD may have differences, leaders like Nitish Kumar can play a significant role in smoothening out the rough edges,” he added.

