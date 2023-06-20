Ferozepur division starts 13 summer special trains to cater to holiday rush

To cater to the rise in the number of railway passengers owing to summer vacations, the Ferozepur division of the Indian Railways this month started as many as 13 summer special trains.

These trains would complete a total of 99 rounds, ferrying passengers to their destinations. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trains, including Jammu Tawi-Udaipur, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Indore, Vaishno Devi- New Delhi, Udhampur-New Delhi, Amritsar-Jaynagar, Amritsar-Katihar, Amritsar- Gandhidham, Amritsar-Samastipur, will cross through Ludhiana railway station, bringing relief to the city residents.

A railway official at the Ludhiana railway station said that due to summer vacations, the footfall at the city railway station has gone up by 10%. He added that the trains would be beneficial for residents as all of them ply through the city railway station.

These trains would complete a total of 99 rounds, ferrying passengers to their destinations.

Railway officials said that keeping in view of the rise in the demand, railways is also temporarily adding additional coaches to trains. They said that the trains with long waiting lists are identified by the authorities and temporary coaches are added for the convenience of passengers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the month of May, the Ferozepur division of the railways had added as many as 118 additional coaches, which were utilised by as many as 10,306 passengers.

These coaches included 48 third-class air-conditioned coaches, four chair car coaches, 9 sleeper coaches, and 57 general coaches, as per the official information shared by the railways. The additional coaches are being added temporarily this month to cater to the needs as per the requirements, said a railway official.

Pranjal Verma, a resident of Civil Lines said, “The move would be helpful to those who are heading towards hilly areas to get a respite from scorching heat.” She added that she prefers travelling by train to save herself from traffic jams.

Railway officials said that in the last few years, the railway operations have been completely digitised and passengers are only one click away from any rail-related queries. They added that the railway appreciates valuable feedback from passengers to improve its functioning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON