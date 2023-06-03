Terrorist gunned down in J&K’s Rajouri

Security forces killed a Pakistani terrorist in an overnight operation in Dassal Gujran village in Rajouri district, police said on Friday. A police personnel carrying arms, ammunition and other materials recovered from the terrorist killed in Dassal Rajouri on Friday. (ANI)

According to additional director general of police Mukesh Singh, the encounter took place in the intervening night between Thursday and Friday in the Dassal Gurjran, four km from Rajouri town.

“During a joint operation of Indian army and police, suspicious movement was noticed in forest area of Dassal Gujran on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. On being challenged by the troops, they were fired upon, which was retaliated by the troops. Sporadic firing continued throughout the night,” a defence spokesperson said.

The army has recovered an AK-56 assault rifle, one loaded magazine, 60 AK rounds, four grenades, 12 detonators, an IED switch with battery, a medical kit and Lahore made coconut cookies.

On Thursday morning, Border Security Force troops had killed a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba district.

On Wednesday, the army had also foiled an infiltration attempt on the line of control in Poonch sector and arrested three terrorists.

The army had also seized a consignment of arms and ammunition, which included a 10kg improvised explosive device (IED).

“During preliminary questioning, one of the terrorists ,identified as Mohammad Farooq, said that the IED had to be planted on an army convoy in Gulpur area of Poonch.

Notably, Indian army lost 10 of soldiers between April 20 and May 5 in two ambushes by the terrorists in Tota Gali in Poonch and Kandhi forests in Rajouri.

On January 1 and 2, at least seven individuals, including a four-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were killed by terrorists in Rajouri’s Dhangri village in targeted killing.

In all the three attacks, the perpertrators have not been caught.