Indian Swachhata League: Chandigarh ranked top youth mobiliser

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has ranked Chandigarh as the top youth mobiliser among cities with a population of over 10 lakh in the Indian Swachhata League. Chandigarh shared the top award with Navi Mumbai.

Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra received the award from minister for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. She was accompanied by MC joint commissioner Isha Kamboj and Chandigarh team leader Rohit Kumar.

Mitra extended compliments to the people of city, especially the yuva teams for their enthusiastic participation in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL).

Chandigarh had created a novel human chain of around 2,000 youngsters and depicted four colour-coded dustbins symbolising source segregation of waste as part of the ISL.

Mohali, Kharar civic bodies bag National Swachhta awards

Mohali Municipal corporation, SAS Nagar and municipal committee, Kharar, won the National Swachhta awards in the 1-3 lakh and 50,000 to 1 lakh population categories, respectively. The awards were conferred by Kishore and joint secretary Mouha Roopa Mishra. The award for Mohali was received by joint commissioner Damandeep Kaurand assistant commissioner Varinder Jain, while executive officer (EO) Manbir Singh Gill and president Jaspreet Kaur received an award for Municipal Committee Kharar.

