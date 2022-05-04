Indian-Americans furious over US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
Washington: Indian-Americans have expressed outrage over a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”.
In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
“This initiative is from a few fringe elements who have no interest in the state of Connecticut, but promoting their own personal divisive agenda,” said Thomas Abraham, chairman of the influential Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).
“Indian American community in Connecticut consists of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. All these communities live together as one Indian community and Connecticut state has no business to comment on issues pertaining to local issues in India or supporting fringe elements to promote their divisive agenda,” Abraham said.
GOPIO has written to Connecticut State Senators and Assembly Representatives who introduced this citation to dissociate themselves from it.
“There are 20 million Sikhs living peacefully with all other communities all over India and this citation goes against the integrity of India,” said Ashok Nichani, president of Connecticut chapter of GOPIO.
The citation has resulted in outrage among Indian-Americans with many of them urging President Joe Biden’s administration to condemn it.
Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in New York condemned the citation and termed it an “attempt by some mischievous elements to use the name of the Assembly for their nefarious purposes”.
“These vested interests seek to divide communities and promote bigotry and hatred,” the consulate said.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid infections go up to 33
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 33 fresh cases, a significant spike from the 19 cases the day before. The latest case count comprised 14 cases each from Chandigarh and Mohali and five from Panchkula. The previous such high was recorded on April 26 with 32 cases in a day. At 70, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 53 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula.
India, Pakistan exchange sweets along IB, LoC to mark Eid celebrations
India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the 200-km-long International Border and 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) to mark Eid celebrations. “The BSF and Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,” said a BSF spokesperson. The Indian Army and Pak Army exchanged sweets along the LoC in Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring in Poonch district.
Knowledge-sharing agreement: Terminate ‘illegal’ pact between Punjab, Delhi CMs, Cong urges guv
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress on Tuesday urged governor Banwarilal Purohit to terminate the “illegal” knowledge sharing agreement inked between the chief ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Punjab and Delhi.
BSF recovers 2.75kg of heroin along border in Abohar sector
Ferozepur : The Border Security Force on Tuesday seized two plastic bottles filled with heroin from a village under Abohar sector on Tuesday. In a release, the BSF said the troops deployed on patrolling noticed a suspected person hiding near a “mazar” (mausoleum) located adjacent to border fence towards the Indian side in the area near Jodhawala village in the Abohar sector. During the search of the area, two bottles filled with heroin were recovered.
Rains, thundershowers lash Jammu and Kashmir
Early morning rain and thundershowers plummeted the mercury and brought much-needed relief to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. “Widespread rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir brought the mercury down. Overall, the weather will remain erratic till Thursday due to a western disturbance,” said MeT officials. They said the rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in Jammu and a few places in Kashmir during the next three hours.
