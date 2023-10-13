India-Pak WC match fever grips Ludhiana residents

The excitement for the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match is reaching a fever pitch as city residents are gearing up to enjoy the highly-anticipated battle between the two cricketing giants on Saturday.

The atmosphere in the city is electric after the authorities gave permission to telecast the match live on the 50X20 feet outdoor screen installed in Sarabha Nagar main market, which is one of the biggest screens in the country.

Not only the India-Pakistan match, but the market association has decided to telecast all the upcoming cricket matches of the Indian cricket team on the big screen.

Davinder Singh, secretary, Sarabha Nagar Traders’ association, said that they have completed all the formalities ahead of the big clash and all permissions have been obtained. Sensing the huge rush of cricket lovers, who want to enjoy the match on the mammoth screen, they have decided not to lay chairs. The organisers, however, plan to make some sitting arrangement for the women and elderly people who want to see the match.

Singh said that the police department has also agreed to provide security in the market.

“We want to create an environment where people can come with their families to enjoy the cricket match and expect cooperation from the city residents,” said Singh.

The hotels and restaurants in the city have taken the initiative to set up large screens to attract customers who want to soak in the experience. The establishments have become veritable cricket hubs, offering a thrilling ambiance where fans can cheer and celebrate with like-minded individuals.

Harmeet Singh, owner of a restaurant in the city, expressed his excitement about hosting the cricket match. “We have made special arrangements for our customers to enjoy the match. We have installed a big screen and have arranged for cricket-themed decorations to create a vibrant atmosphere. We are expecting a full house and look forward to providing an unforgettable experience to our customers.”

Sutlej Club and Lodhi Club have also decided to telecast the match on the big screen for their members.

Apart from the hospitality sector, local vendors have also jumped on the bandwagon, selling cricket merchandise such as flags, jerseys, and caps.

