India’s metros and their varied draws

While it is well nigh impossible even to begin to describe the urban experience of India, this writer's travels as a public speaker have offered some truly insightful glimpses.

Mumbai:

A favourite megapolis that compels many to return frequently to its happening ways. Mumbai is verily an island of professionalism and business-like general conduct, much akin to western giants like New York and London. The ethos is innately Indian but the work culture is mind bogglingly top notch. Punctuality and delivery are two key words which exemplify most Mumbaikars, not only with reference to the globally celebrated iconic “dabbawallahs”. Yet, rains and traffic make Mumbai a challenging proposition to survive, let alone to thrive in. There is every chance that one might embark from a glitzy conference venue and step into a puddle! I once attempted an auto ride in a very crowded part of the city and it was a hair-raising experience to say the least! The tantalising delicacies on offer at cafes in Mumbai mean that visitors go back rather satiated with the visit. Ultimately it is food that makes the world go round!

Delhi:

The capital city (and the NCR region) are second favourites of mine for no other reason than the fact that one was born there and the local language is more familiar than any other. But Delhi, despite its obvious drawbacks, has its own captivating factors. Power and fame are not really attainable even for India’s high and mighty until they have conquered Delhi in some manner! Delhi’s sumptuous delights are no less winsome than those that any that other parts of India have to offer. A visit to Chandni Chowk can actually change many a perception about maximum yumminess!

Bangalore:

Many cannot spell Bengaluru even today so it’s safe to call it by its well known erstwhile name. (Why do politicians ruin well known names of our cities, anyway? The local populace can always call their home city by the colloquial favourite anyway!)

Bangalore is not as feted as it should be. It is rightly reviled for its traffic though. This southern urban sprawl first brought to India the world’s largest investing companies. The international environs that Bangalore provides its youngish intellectual workforce are not only climate friendly but also user friendly. Most top B-Schools send their graduating toppers to Bangalore or Mumbai for placement these days. Exceptions prove the rule of course. Bangalore is also blessed by a plethora of greenery and a sports-friendly aura. Women probably feel the safest in Mumbai and Bangalore on a generic level, in comparison to other metros.

Kolkata:

Although in the news for terribly wrong reasons of late, Kolkata has managed to retain much of its old-world charm. This frenzied city is as choc-a-block as others but offers a deeper respect for India’s literature, culture, arts and music, even today. The students and staff of one of the top institutions which I visited to speak at recently, impressed me thoroughly with their grace and eye for detail. Kolkata’s oldest and still existing institutions make one realise just how significant a role this port city played in India’s history.

Chennai:

The hustle and bustle of other metros finds a place in Chennai too, but there is an air of calmness, of gravitas, as well. The people one meets, especially educationists, are “all there” and with no airs about them. The emphasis on classical music and yet the acceptance of IT and the artificial intelligence (AI) world characterise the balanced calm activeness of Chennai. And if the aroma of coffee tingles your senses, there is no better place in the world to relish the most elevated forms of it!

Hyderabad:

The T Hub of Hyderabad which facilitates and propels young innovative entrepreneurs into the future is characteristic of this well-balanced city. Well adorned and well managed, with a modern outlook despite being rooted in culture like other cities of south, Hyderabad has options for everyone. Cab drivers are amiable and talkative. One just has to mention politics as a hint, to get them really started!

Travel is an educator like none other, and when one is willingly receptive, travel enlightens like nothing else.

