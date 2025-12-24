India’s street food is symbol of country’s diverse culture: Shimla MP

Member of Parliament from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, Suresh Kumar Kashyap, said that India’s street food is not only a means of livelihood but also a powerful symbol of the country’s diverse culture and “unity in diversity.” Member of Parliament from Shimla, Suresh Kashyap. (File)

Kashyap was addressing as the chief guest at the Street Food Vendor Training and Awareness Workshop held on December 23 at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

He said, “Nowhere else in the world can one find such diverse and rich street food as in India. The cuisine of the east, west, north, and south of the country has its own distinct identity and reflects the regional culture”.

Kashyap said, “Street food is not only a means of service but also a strong foundation for the livelihood of thousands of families. Such training programs, held from time to time, greatly benefit street vendors.”

He said that through this training, street vendors have learned to pay special attention to cleanliness, quality, personal hygiene, and the cleanliness of their stalls and carts. Maintaining the quality of food and the health of consumers is extremely important to ensure protection against diseases.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, technology is being made accessible to every citizen in the country. Through digital payments, startups, and self-employment schemes, today’s youth are becoming job creators instead of job seekers. The country’s economy is progressing rapidly, and today India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. The goal of a developed India by 2047 will be realized under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

At the end of the program, MP Kashyap distributed certificates to the street vendors who had received training.