Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / India’s US envoy Sandhu visits Dalip Singh Saund Post Office in California
chandigarh news

India’s US envoy Sandhu visits Dalip Singh Saund Post Office in California

This is probably the first time that an Indian ambassador has visited the post office named after Saund, who was elected to the House of Representatives thrice from 1956 to 1962
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:05 AM IST
India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Washington

India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Dalip Singh Saund Post Office, named after the first Indian-American lawmaker, during his recent visit to California.

This is probably the first time that an Indian ambassador has visited the post office named after Saund, who was elected to the House of Representatives thrice from 1956 to 1962.

Born in Chhajulwadi (now Chhajjalwaddi) in Amritsar district of undivided Punjab in a Sikh family, Saund received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Punjab in 1919. He immigrated to the United States to study agriculture at the University of California, Berkeley. While at the university, he obtained a master’s degree and a PhD, both in mathematics.

The post office was named after him after the then President George Bush signed a bill in this regard into law on July 21, 2005. During his visit to California last week, Sandhu interacted with the Indian American community leaders.

He also held meetings with top US lawmakers from the region, including Scott Peters, who serves on the house committee on energy and commerce, committee on small business; Darrell Issa, who is a member of the house committee on foreign affairs - Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa and subcommittee on terrorism, nonproliferation, and trade; and Mike Levin, member of the Hispanic and progressive caucus and house committee on natural resources committee on veterans affairs select committee on the climate crisis.

Sandhu visited Los Angeles and San Diego. He had engagements with the community, members of the US Congress and at the University of California.

He interacted with the Indian community leaders onboard the historic Star of India ship in the Maritime Museum of San Diego. Built in 1863, Star of India is the world’s oldest active sailing ship.

In his remarks, the ambassador said the US has come out in an overwhelming manner to offer support to India during the Covid-19 crisis. He also praised the role of the Indian diaspora during this difficult time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP