Panchkula: Man to spend two years behind bars for running over pedestrian

An Indira Colony resident was awarded two-year jail for running over a pedestrian with an Activa and leaving another one injured, in a hit-and-run case dated January 8, 2019. (Shutterstock)

The convict has been identified as Satish Kumar of Indira Colony, Sector 16, Panchkula.

Dismissing the convict’s prayer for release on probation, the court of judicial magistrate Ist Class, Panchkula, Iram Hasan, held, “The convict does not deserve any leniency because he committed the offence of negligent driving and killing a person. The convict has committed crime against the society at large by killing a person by his rash and negligent driving.”

Pedestrians were hit by Activa

The complainant, Dalip, said that on the fateful evening, he was walking to Kunji village from Dhakoli with his friend Ram Bhawan. When they reached near a petrol pump, a speeding Activa rammed into them, injuring both.

Ram Bhawan, who had fallen unconscious after the collision, was rushed to Alchemist Hospital, Sector 21, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead while Dalip underwent treatment for an arm fracture at the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the basis of Dalip’s statement.

Police then traced the Activa owner Navin Verma, who told them that on January 8, his friend Satish was driving the two-wheeler. On January 12, 2019, Navin Verma produced the Activa as well as the accused Satish Kumar and the latter was formally arrested.

Releasing on probation would send out wrong signal: Court

The court, while awarding the sentence, said, “If after such a long trial, and holding the accused guilty, he is released on probation, without awarding any sentence upon him, it will not only send out the wrong signal to the society, but also to the accused who will go scot-free without punishment even after committing such serious offences several times, which can result in public chaos.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON