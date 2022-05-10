Industrial research centre to be set up in Chandigarh

To bring Chandigarh’s industry at par with international standards, the UT administration will set up a regional research-cum-testing facility. A draft proposal for the same, prepared by the industry department, was taken up on Monday at a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal.

The testing centre will primarily help the industry in quality control and creation of the newer products in line with international standards and is proposed to come up at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in collaboration with the IIT Ropar and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO). “Any bottlenecks being faced by the existing industry will be examined and solutions will be devised,” said Pal.

The centre will be setup under a central government programme. “We will finalise the plan in the next 15 days and submit it with the Centre for approval. The project will be funded on an 80:20 model, with the government of India providing 80% of the funds and the industry, the rest,” said Pal. The land will be also provided by the government.

Pal added that the centre will be driven the needs of the industry and all types of non-polluting industry like export will be focus.

The city has total of 7,641 industrial units, most of which are micro, small and medium scale industries (MSMEs). There are 6,787 micro-scale units, 719 small-scale, 115 medium-scale units and 20 large scale units.

The industry was allotted dedicated sectors — Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2 in the original city plan which have 1,884 plots spread over 150 acres.

“In the last five years, the number of MSMEs have decreased by nearly 35% and industrial workforce has shrunk by around 20%. Nearly 40% space in the twin industrial areas is lying vacant,” said a senior UT official, who did not wish to be named.

The industrial associations have also been demanding revised industrial policy, conversion policy from leasehold to freehold, single-window system, common application form, marketing assistance to city industry and preferential procurement policy.

Recently, the administration also finalised the Chandigarh promotion plan with the aim to double the exports from the city in the next five years. The plan envisages changes in policy, improving infrastructure and building on core products, which are already being manufactured in the city.

