Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Industry reeling under power curbs in Punjab’s Doaba region
chandigarh news

Industry reeling under power curbs in Punjab’s Doaba region

Narinder Singh Sagoo, president of Focal Point Industrial Area, Jalandhar, said about 12,000 industrial units in the region are suffering losses to the tune of ₹500 crore daily
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Power cuts have hit production and delayed exports, say industrialists in Punjab’s Doaba region. (Representative photo)

Curbs and cuts imposed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) are leading to heavy financial losses to industrial units in the state’s Doaba region, which comprises the four districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur.

Narinder Singh Sagoo, president of Focal Point Industrial Area, Jalandhar, said about 12,000 industrial units in the region are suffering around 500 crore losses daily. Sagoo said the power cuts have hit production and delayed exports, and there is a fear their clients will blacklist them.

Also read: Punjab power crisis worsens as Talwandi Sabo plant shuts down

Ashwani Victor, director of Victor Tools, said the production cost has increased threefold as 250 litres of diesel per hour is being used to run the unit. “It is total mismanagement on the part of the state government,” he said.

“We met the PSPCL director, distribution and generation, in Chandigarh on Friday, and raised our concerns. He assured us that power supply to industrial units with up to 100 KW load will be resumed the same day while the units having load of 500 KW will be resumed by Monday or Tuesday,” said Sagoo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP