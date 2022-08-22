Infant found near railway tracks in Ludhiana: Newborn’s unmarried mother traced by cops
Two days after an infant was found abandoned near the railway tracks between Dhandari Kalan and Sahnewal railway stations, police on Saturday traced the child’s mother.
According to sources, the infant’s mother had abandoned her as she was born out of wedlock.
“The child’s mother is a native of Orissa and lives here with her lover at a rented accommodation in Ishwar Colony, Dhandari. After they failed to get the child aborted, they decided to abandon the infant after her birth at the local civil hospital,” a railway police officer investigating the matter said.
Police have also rounded up the maternal uncle of the child, who had allegedly dumped the newborn in a secluded place. “When we managed to trace the family, the brother of the child’s mother initially claimed that he left the child in an auto rickshaw by mistake. But, on being grilled, he confessed that he dumped the infant in the bushes near the tracks where she was found,” a cop added.
Police got leads from civil hospital
After handing over the toddler to Child Helpline in Ludhiana, railway police started their investigation by talking to staffers of various hospitals.
“When we spoke to the staff at the civil hospital, we got the Aadhar card and other identity proofs of the mother and her male friend along with the address where they are currently residing in Dhandari,” said a police officer.
Police added that both mother and her male friend used to work as labourers at a local factory in Dhandari but were laid off recently.
A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that a criminal case against the mother, her friend and her brother will be registered, following which they will be arrested.
The mother, according to the sources, has requested the police to keep her daughter at the children’s home in Mullanpur.
On Thursday, High drama was witnessed as two couples went all out to get custody of the newborn after she was found abandoned.
A woman from Uttar Pradesh found the child conscious and wrapped in a blue cloth from the bushes on the side of the tracks. She took the infant to her rented accommodation in Dhandari and handed her over to her relatives Arti (22) and her husband Krishna Ram (28), who live in the same house as her.
However, in a dramatic twist, Dr Raj (40), who runs a private clinic, and his wife Sitara (35), residents of Ishwar Colony, Dhandari, reached their house to take custody of the toddler, following which GRP denied custody of the child citing legal adoption procedures.
The railway police further informed the Child Help Line officials at the Ludhiana station, who took the girl in their custody. The toddler was admitted to a private hospital due to her poor health.
