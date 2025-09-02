Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch

The Army, on Monday morning, foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, said officials. The Army, on Monday morning, foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, said officials. (HT File)

Troops guarding the border noticed a group of terrorists trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they said.The movement was noticed near Dabbi village of Forward Balakote area in the early hours of Monday.

“A heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides. After an initial heavy gunfight, intermittent exchange of fire were on. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side,” said officials.

The whole area has been cordoned off, and a massive search operation is underway, they added.

Nagrota-based White Knight Corps took to X and relayed the information.

“At about 0530h (5.30 AM) today, troops of #WhiteKnightCorps in general area of Balakot detected suspicious movement near #LoC. Fire was immediately opened by alert troops preventing the infiltration attempt. Own troops have been repositioned and re-oriented to ensure foolproof domination of the area using all available means. Troops are maintaining high alert in their respective areas,” it wrote.