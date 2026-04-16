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Influencer’s murder: Mehron refuses voice sample, sent to judicial custody

Police faced a setback in the investigation into the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari after the prime accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, refused to provide his voice sample for forensic analysis on Wednesday

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Vishal Joshi
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BATHINDA: Police faced a setback in the investigation into the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari after the prime accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, refused to provide his voice sample for forensic analysis on Wednesday.

Police faced a setback in the investigation into the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari after the prime accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, refused to provide his voice sample for forensic analysis on Wednesday.

A local court sent Mehron to judicial custody until April 29 after his five-day police remand ended on Wednesday.

Mehron was deported to India from a Middle Eastern country on April 10 and taken into custody at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by a Bathinda police team. He is accused of strangling Kanchan on June 10 last year for creating what he deemed “immoral content” that hurt Sikh sentiments.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarvjeet Singh Brar said the police had moved a plea in the local court seeking permission to collect Mehron’s voice sample to match it with a viral video purportedly linking him to the crime. The request was declined after the accused refused consent, as voice sampling is considered a voluntary exercise.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Influencer’s murder: Mehron refuses voice sample, sent to judicial custody
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Influencer’s murder: Mehron refuses voice sample, sent to judicial custody
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