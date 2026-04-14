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Influencer’s murder: Prime accused Mehron’s 3 mobiles sent for retrieval of crime data

Amritpal Singh Mehron's phones have been sent for forensic analysis in the murder case of Kanchan Kumari. He was deported from UAE to India last week.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:44 am IST
By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
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Three mobile phones belonging to Amritpal Singh Mehron, Sikh hardliner and prime accused in the murder of digital content creator Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, have been sent to the forensic laboratory to retrieve data linking to the crime, Bathinda police said on Monday.

Amritpal Singh Mehron

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarvjeet Singh Brar, who is leading the investigation, said efforts were on to trace two phones belonging to the victim. “Our team is questioning the accused for various details. We cannot disclose details as the investigation is still on,” said the DSP.

Though officials familiar with the development said Mehron was flown back to India last week by authorities in the UAE where a family had given him shelter, police have not yet officially specified which country he was deported from. Mehron was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on April 10.

Brar, who led the police team that took Mehron’s custody at the airport, said he was not aware whether the prime accused was flying alone or was brought by any foreign agency. “We were apprised about Mehron’s arrival by the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTERC) that works under the counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police. A look-out circular (LOC) was issued against him last year,” the DSP added.

The official further said, “As per information, Mehron was taken into custody by a UAE security agency after suspicion. As the state police had already initiated a process to extradite him, the UAE authorities possibly took note of the reports submitted to the Interpol. Bathinda police had prepared a dossier in Arabic for the UAE authorities against Mehron’s criminal activity.”

Mehron’s family members told reporters in Bathinda on Friday that he was detained by the UAE authorities in December last year.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Influencer’s murder: Prime accused Mehron’s 3 mobiles sent for retrieval of crime data
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Influencer’s murder: Prime accused Mehron’s 3 mobiles sent for retrieval of crime data
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