In-laws booked after 29-year-old dies by suicide in Punjab’s Sangrur

Updated on Jan 21, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Police on Saturday booked in-laws of a 29-year-old after she allegedly committed suicide. The accused were demanding dowry from her, said police.

The accused are husband of the deceased, her mother in-law, her brother in-law, her sister-in-law and daughter of her brother in-law. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Police on Saturday booked in-laws of a 29-year-old after she allegedly committed suicide. The accused were demanding dowry from her, said police. Police said the woman had allegedly committed suicide on Friday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

The accused are husband of the deceased, her mother in-law, her brother in-law, her sister-in-law and daughter of her brother in-law. They all are residents of Aandana village. They all are booked on the complaint of father of the deceased. A case under Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Khanauri police station.

